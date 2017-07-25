× IPS has big increase in number of Summer meals served

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The final count is in and Indianapolis Public Schools served more meals this summer than it did last summer. The district served 64,208 free meals to children this summer. That’s about 5,000 more meals than last summer for a nine percent increase.

IPS’ food service staff served free breakfast and lunch at nearly 35 sites from June 12 through July 21. Plus, for the first time, the district expanded its service to include a pilot project at Stratford Apartments, on the city’s northwest side, to serve nutritious meals to as many students as possible when school is out. During the last two weeks, the meal service received an extra special boost from the brand new IPS Bus Stop Café food bus. It made three stops a day-two at the apartment complex and one at Jonathan Jennings School 109.

“Each summer our goal is to serve more children than the year before,” said IPS Food Service Director Dena Bond. “The fact that we saw a 9% increase is fantastic! Three of the five thousand additional meals were served utilizing our food bus at the apartment complex. This confirms the importance of finding alternative methods to reach more children out in the community. We will focus our efforts on expanding our mobile routes during future school breaks to maximize our outreach to students.”

Other community locations included the Haughville and Irvington library branches.