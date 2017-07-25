× Man stabbed in home invasion on near northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a violent home invasion on the city’s near northeast side.

According to police, a robber entered a home in the 2100 block of East 34th Street sometime around 4 a.m. on Tuesday. The suspect stabbed a man in the leg in what police are calling a “robbery gone wrong.”

The man was in serious but stable condition, and police tell us he was alert and speaking with medics when they arrived

There were several other people in the home at the time of the stabbing, but no one else was injured.

Police are calling this a residential robbery, but it is unclear at this time whether anything was taken.

IMPD has not released a description of the suspect at this time. We will update this story when more information is made available.