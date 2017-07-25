× One of the best of the week before the heat returns, along with some severe storms!

Skies are clear and temperatures have cooled in the overnight. It feels great this Tuesday morning and a bright sunrise is slowly underway! Expect sunshine all day along and comfortable temperatures for your hometown, marking one of the best days this week.

Warmer, more humid conditions return by tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon with highs reaching the upper 80’s and dew points nearing 70° (uncomfortable range) but stays dry. A cold front arrives Thursday and this will give us the only day of rain and storms until sometime NEXT week! Rainfall totals could be heavy and strong to severe winds will be possible in a few of the healthier storms in the morning AND afternoon. Back to great weather for the weekend!