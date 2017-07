× One person critically injured in shooting on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say one person was critically injured Tuesday in a shooting on the city’s near northeast side.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Brouse Avenue, near North Keystone Avenue and East 35th Street, just before 12:30 p.m.

One person was injured and is currently listed in critical condition. No suspect information has been released.

This story is developing.