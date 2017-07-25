Police warn of stray bullets in Pittsboro neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBORO, Ind.- One close call is one too many for a Pittsboro neighborhood. Police are looking for whoever is shooting off rounds of gunfire and putting lives at risk.

A couple weekends ago, Pittsboro Police responded to a shots fired call in the Cambridge Estates subdivision. One bullet shattered a window and ended up lodged in a wall inside a home. The homeowner was reportedly home when the bullet flew through.

“You just don’t expect that kind of thing to be happening in the neighborhood,” explains Charity Burkholder, a neighbor.

Neighbors told detectives they heard several gunshots hitting trees in their backyards. One family that was outside swimming in their pool and were supposedly forced to take cover until the shots stopped.

“Everybody’s concerned about it, bullets hitting your house whizzing by your head that’s a scary thing,” explains Jerry McIntyre, a neighbor.

Police are still trying to figure out who fired off the several shots. Investigators don’t believe the shooter was intentionally aiming for the homes. Most likely the shooter was someone target practicing and not doing it responsibly.

“If you’re using a bale of hay or straw, which I’ve seen done before those rounds aren’t probably going to stay and are going to travel through that and continue to go until they strike something,” explains Christi Patterson, Pittsboro Police Chief.

Investigators believe the shooter was firing a rifle. Chief Patterson says the type of bullets used can travel between 300-500 yards, but can go up to a mile if there’s nothing stopping it.

“When you have that gun out for whatever purpose you need to safely handle it at all times. Be aware of the background,” explains Chief Patterson.

A letter was sent out to homeowners near N. County Road 375 East, in order to warn them about the random gunfire.

“We’re very fortunate that no one was hit and or killed. This is very serious,” explains Chief Patterson.

If caught, the shooter could be facing criminal recklessness charges.