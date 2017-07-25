× Rule Your School: Easy & fast breakfasts for back-to-school mornings

Breakfast Banana Sushi

Ingredients

1 Kroger whole wheat flour tortilla

Favorite nut butter: almond, sunflower, peanut, cashew, soynut

1 long peeled banana

Directions

Slather tortilla with a couple tablespoons nut butter. Place banana on top and roll up like sushi. Slice into pieces.

Makes about 5-6 big sushi pieces.

Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Breakfast Burrito with Kim’s Hot & Spicy Beef

Ingredients

1 Private Selection Ground Beef (lean ground beef with 10% fat)

1 can (15 oz.) Kroger black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (14.5 oz.) Kroger petite diced tomatoes, drained

¾ cup sweet corn kernels (from drained Kroger canned sweet corn or frozen/thawed corn)

1 can (7 oz.) Kroger diced green chile peppers, drained

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ to 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

6 drops hot pepper sauce

Kroger 100% whole wheat flour tortillas

Optional additional toppings: shredded lettuce, baby spinach leaves, chopped onion, Kroger Mexican blend shredded cheese, Kroger tomatillo sauce, Kroger salsa, diced avocado

Directions

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook ground beef until browned. Add beans, diced tomatoes, corn, green chilies, chili powder, crushed red pepper and hot pepper sauce. Cook until everything is t thoroughly hot. Serve in Kroger whole wheat flour tortillas with favorite toppings.

Makes about 5-6 cups burrito meat (15 servings of 1/3 cup each)

Recipe created by culinary dietitian & nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, CD

Kim’s Oatmeal Pancakes

Ingredients

1¾ cups Kroger or King Arthur white whole wheat flour

2¼ cups Kroger -quick-cooking oats, uncooked

1/3 cup firmly packed brown sugar

2¼ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

2 to 2 ¼ cups Kroger buttermilk

3 large eggs

1/3 heaping cup vegetable oil (corn, vegetable or canola)

1 ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

Optional mix-ins: chopped or dried fruits, nuts, about 1 ½ – 2 cups total

Directions

Whisk all dry ingredients together in large bowl. With a spoon, stir in milk, eggs, oil and vanilla. Pour ¼-cup portions of batter on hot (325 to 350 degrees) griddle or skillet. Cook until bubbles form, flip and brown other side until done. Makes about 20 pancakes.

Recipe created by culinary dietitian & nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, CD