× September in July, another mild night coming before heat and humidity return

A/C TAKES A BREAK Fifties are in the forecast again tonight. A real treat for late July and we will likely see many area thermometers dip into the 50s again early Wednesday morning.

Early Tuesday low temperatures reached mid-September levels with a 54-degree low at New Castle (Henry county) and Yorktown (Delaware county).

STORMS RETURN FUELED BY HUMIDITY

We are enjoying the second dry day in a row but soggy times return. Flash flooding is areal possibility Thursday with thunderstorms within a heavily humid atmosphere. The Weather Prediction Center as outlined portions of Indiana for a risk of excessive rainfall.

Showers and storms are expected to return by early Thursday morning. Thursday will be the wet day n the upcoming 7 day forecast. This next round of storms and steamy air will be much more brief than last week. A cold front will pass later Thursday bringing most of the rain threat to an end. A dry and comfortable air-mass is expected for the final weekend of July!