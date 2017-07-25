Several central Indiana lakes under blue-green algae advisory

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Watch out for blue-green algae if you’re going to the lake this summer.
The Department of Natural Resources says nine Indiana parks have high levels of blue-green algae right now.
They say algae is common, but blue-green algae can be dangerous. It can cause adverse health effects like stomach pain, vomiting, and rapid heartbeat.
The following lakes are affected by the advisory:
- Mississinewa Lake – Miami SRA
- Salamonie Lake – Lost Bridge West SRA
- Sand Lake – Chain O’Lakes State Park
- Hardy Lake – Hardy Lake State Recreation Area
- Worster Lake – Potato Creek State Park
- Whitewater Lake – Whitewater Memorial State Park
- Brookville Lake – Quakertown State Recreation Area
- Brookville Lake – Mounds State Recreation Area
- Cecil M. Harden Lake – Raccoon Lake State Recreation Area
DNR officials say the public can help stop the spread of blue-green algae by avoiding the use of fertilizers with phosphorous.