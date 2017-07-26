App can help keep children from overusing technology

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Are your kids over their data limit again for their phones this month? Do you want to monitor what they're doing on their devices without nagging them?

Mike Wilson with Comcast Indiana came by Wednesday morning to answer your questions with tips to battle screen time now that school is starting up again.

According to GrowingWireless.com, 70 percent of housholds with children have a tablet and 56 percent of children ages 8-12 have a cell phone.

Comcast recently launched XFI, a new app that is free to all Comcast customers. The app allows you to set parental controls and bedtime schedules to ensure your kids access appropriate content at the right times.