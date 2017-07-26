Brownsburg High School construction has some parents concerned about safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSBURG, Ind. - Brownsburg High School is undergoing a three-year renovation and expansion project to deal with student growth and some parents are concerned that construction is scheduled to be happening while students are in the classroom.

"Growing pains happen along the way," Brownsburg Principal Bret Daghe said. "What’s been great in this process that we’ve worked so collaboratively with our construction company and made sure we had everything safe for the kids.”

Daghe said the district allowed students into the building for the first time this year before school started to allow them to find their classes because of the reconfiguration due to construction and that's where some of the concerns about safety may have stemmed from.

“We wanted to make sure was kids felt comfortable and the couple areas where we were still working on as you can see here have been completely taken care of prior to the kids coming to school full time tomorrow," Daghe said.

The Brownsburg Fire Territory released a statement Wednesday stating, "Fire Marshal Jones has been (at Brownsburg High School) every day this week and everything is ready for a safe school year."

Students are expected to return Brownsburg High School Thursday to begin the 2017 school year.