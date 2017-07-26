Clergy leads prayer meeting for end to violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IN-- In the wake of recent violence, clergy across the city are calling for unity. Wednesday night, many canceled their midweek services to bring their prayer out of the chapel and onto the streets.

They met at Sutherland Cemetery. It's the same spot where a week ago someone opened fire on the funeral procession for Jasmine Moore, a young women killed earlier in the month outside Long's Bakery.

"Everybody's fed up with the violence, everybody's been saying enough is enough," Pastor Eli Johnson said.

He was one of hundreds of clergy, citizens and police who stood hand in hand to pray for peace.

"We are here today because what has happened over the last several weeks concerns our entire community," Pastor Stephen Clay, a senior pastor at Messiah Baptist, said.

Preachers prayed for Moore's family, young men, young women, the future and the entire community.

"Really makes you feel good as a police chief knowing that there's people in the community, the communities that are having difficulties and are under-served quite frankly, want to be a part of the solution and that's what we've tried to be that's what we've been preaching for for 6 months here, it's really gonna take a collective effort," IMPD Chief Bryan Roach said.

The effort to end violence isn't relying on any one person gathered at the prayer meeting, though.

"I think that everybody needs to be a part of the solution and I think this is the beginning, a great start to the solution," Katherine Webster-Serrano said.

Preachers at the meeting said it was the first in a series of prayers.