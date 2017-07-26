× Contributions nearing halfway towards goal for transformation of Delphi Historic Trails

DELPHI, Ind. – The community of Delphi is hoping to raise $50,000 by the end of August to help transform their historic trails following the murders of Abby and Libby.

They are holding a fundraiser online to reach their goal and a local bank, Security Federal Savings Bank, recently contributed $10,000 to push the total raised to over $20,000.

“This goes to show you the type of community we have,” said Jacob Adams, Director of Community Development.

If they reach their goal by Aug. 30, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority will match their $50,000 contribution.

They say the following improvements will be made if they reach their goal:

Lighting will be installed at 5 trail access points.

Cameras will also be installed at those 5 trail access points.

Informational Kiosks will be installed at 3 locations along the trails.

Public Wi-Fi will be available at select locations.

Freedom Bridge Plaza and Bicentennial Plaza, which both serve as major access points to our trails, will be made more easily accessible.

Trail Markers will be installed every .10 miles.

E911 Overlay Mapping will provide Emergency Services will precise maps of where the trail markers are and how to best access them. That way if someone calls about an incident near a particular marker, response time to that location will be faster and more precise.

The Trail Safety Endowment Fund at the Carroll County Community Foundation will receive funding to support long-term maintenance of the trail safety improvements.

“The unique 10 mile network of the Delphi Historic Trails has long served as a beloved asset to our community. They have helped us all stay active, enjoy nature, connect with our past and most importantly, spend time with friends and family.

That all changed with the horrific murders of Libby and Abby earlier this year, which affected everyone in the community and clearly called attention to the need for greater security on the trails. Unsurprisingly, some now hesitate to use our beloved trails, in fear for their safety and the safety of their children. This needs to change,” a statement on their fundraising website says.

If you'd like to contribute to the fund before the deadline of Aug. 30,