× Indianapolis mayor, Carrier Task Force make announcement as 600 workers are laid off

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Mayor Joe Hogsett is joining local leaders and community members for an announcement regarding Carrier’s recent layoffs and the implementation of programming designed to support workers and spur economic growth.

Carrier originally planned to move all of their operations to Mexico, but President Donald Trump made a deal with the company, offering tax breaks and grants, convincing Carrier to keep some production and jobs in Indiana.

But 600 people are still being laid off, which is a big blow to the local economy and workforce.

Hogsett’s announcement is expected to start at 10:40 a.m. It will involve the Carrier Task Force that was created last year in order to assist employees who were let go from the company.