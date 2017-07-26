× Man found guilty of murdering Greenfield woman who hired him for housework

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A 20-year-old man was found guilty in the death of a Greenfield woman Wednesday.

A Hancock County jury found Spencer Spielman guilty of murder, robbery and driving while suspended after an eight-day trial.

According to Greenfield police, officers were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of Morningside Drive around 10 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2016, and they found an unresponsive woman inside.

Police identified the woman as Patricia Dresser, 52. Further investigation showed some of her belongings were missing along with her 2011 blue Ford Taurus. The Hancock County Coroner’s Office ruled Dresser’s death a homicide. Court documents show Spielman used the belt on Dresser’s robe as a weapon to strangle her.

Police detained Spielman the next day, where he admitted to police he stole Dresser’s car and killed her.

The victim had hired Spielman to do some housework so he could make some extra money, and Dresser even paid him up front. The work was never completed.

Dresser is survived by two sons, of which one is in the military.