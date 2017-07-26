× Motorcyclist killed in far northeast side traffic accident

INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday on the city’s far northeast side.

The accident happened shortly after midnight near the intersection of E. 65th St. and Fall Creek Rd. in northeast Marion County. The male driver was transported to Methodist Hospital in very serious condition, according to an IMPD spokesperson. The victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The cause of accident is unknown and investigators are working to piece together those details.

No other people or vehicles were involved, according to IMPD investigators.