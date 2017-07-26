Pickup explodes after driving into disabled semi on interstate accident in Putnam County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. –Distracted driving is being listed as a possible reason for a serious crash along west bound I-70 near State Road 42, which is just east of Terre Haute Wednesday morning just after 10:30 a.m..

Indiana State Police at the Putnamville Post are reporting that a man in a pickup truck took his eyes off the road and veered into a disabled semi that was parked on the right shoulder of the interstate.

The driver was not seriously hurt but the pickup literally exploded into several pieces upon impact with the semi.

Cleanup is expected to last for several hours with the right lane blocked at the site of the accident and very slow traffic being experienced in trying to get by the accident scene.