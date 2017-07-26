× Police investigate death of female inmate at Madison County Jail

Police are investigating the death of a 56-year-old female inmate, who was found unresponsive in her holding cell at the Madison County Jail Wednesday morning.

Loretta Neese was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Indiana State Police, the agency handling the investigation, said Neese was found in her cell at 6:40 a.m. as the staff served breakfast. Neese shared the holding cell with other female inmates.

Neese was arrested yesterday on charges of operating a vehicle while being suspended as a habitual traffic offender and possession of a legend drug/precursor, and operator never having been licensed.

The exact cause of death is pending autopsy and toxicology reports.

Editor’s Note: If you are a family member or friend of Neese and would like to provide another photo of her, please email fox59webteam@tribunemedia.com. We are more than happy to change the photo.