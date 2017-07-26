× Postal Service announces ‘passport day’ on Saturday for upcoming travel

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three U.S. postal service branches in Indianapolis are hosting a “passport day” for Hoosiers on Saturday.

During their normal business hours on Saturday, the following branches will make it easy to obtain a passport or renew your old one.

Bacon Branch: 2727 E. 55th St., Indianapolis

Eagle Creek Branch, 6401 Gateway Drive, Indianapolis

Oaklandon Branch, 12125 E. 65th Street, Indianapolis

The U.S. Department of State is currently reporting approximately six weeks for processing routine passports from the time of application. The post office will offer expedited processing for an additional cost.

With the faster processing, customers should receive their passport approximately three weeks from the time of application.

Passport fees are $135 total for adults, 16 and older. The cost is $105 for anyone under 16.

The Postal Service is encouraging people to come in early and recommend these tips to make the process go fast.

Bring in proper proof of American citizenship. This must be either a certified birth certificate issued by the city, country or state; a previous U.S. passport; a certificate of citizenship; or a naturalization certificate. (Please note: a hospital-issued birth certificate alone is not acceptable).

Bring in proof of identity. This must be either a previous U.S. passport, a naturalization certificate; a certificate of citizenship; or a current valid driver’s license, a government ID or military photo ID.

Passport photograph services will be available on site for a fee of $15.

To save time in this process, customers can download a passport application at the Department of State website: www.travel.state.gov.

All applicants must appear in person (including minors). Applicants under age 16 must appear with both parents. If one parent is not available, a notarized authorization from the absent parent is required.

The application must be paid by cash or check. Credit or debit cards, as well as cash or checks, may be used to cover the cost of photos and acceptance fees.