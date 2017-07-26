× Retired deputy helps IMPD arrest two alleged robbery suspects

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD arrested two alleged robbery suspects on Monday after a retired deputy stepped in to assist.

Just before 11 p.m. on Monday night, a retired deputy reported that he saw two males, later identified as 29-year-old Ronnie Archer and 25-year-old Demetrius Archer run behind a business and a third male say it had just been robbed.

Police say the deputy began a pursuit as he gave authorities a description of the two males and the vehicle. As the deputy followed the vehicle four shots were fired from the alleged suspects’ vehicle.

Minutes later, calls were made to reference a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Barton. One caller reportedly said that two males were sitting in her lawn chairs asking for a ride.

Responding officers set up a perimeter and a short time later, the Archers were apprehended by IMPD canines.

The investigation will be referred to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for a charging decision.

They were transported to Eskenazi holding for injuries.