Rule Your School: Back-to-School Lunchbox Lessons

Kim’s Green Pea Ranch Salad

2 bags (12 oz.) Kroger frozen green peas, thawed (roughly 5 cups)

1 cup diced Kroger cheddar cheese

½ to 2/3 cup finely chopped red onion

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2/3 – ¾ cup favorite Ranch dressing

6-8 strips cooked bacon, crumbled

In a large bowl, combine thawed green peas, diced cheese and red onion. Sprinkle with spices and pour in ranch dressing. Toss again lightly to coat all pieces. (Add a little more or less dressing to suit your preference). Refrigerate until ready to serve, then stir in crumbled bacon.

Makes about 7 cups salad (8-10 ample portions).

Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD