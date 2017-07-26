Rule Your School: Back-to-School Lunchbox Lessons

Kim’s Green Pea Ranch Salad
2 bags (12 oz.) Kroger frozen green peas, thawed (roughly 5 cups)
1 cup diced Kroger cheddar cheese
½ to 2/3 cup finely chopped red onion
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
2/3 – ¾ cup favorite Ranch dressing
6-8 strips cooked bacon, crumbled
In a large bowl, combine thawed green peas, diced cheese and red onion. Sprinkle with spices and pour in ranch dressing. Toss again lightly to coat all pieces. (Add a little more or less dressing to suit your preference). Refrigerate until ready to serve, then stir in crumbled bacon.
Makes about 7 cups salad (8-10 ample portions).
Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD