Students head back to school; officials remind drivers about new roundabout law

AVON, Ind. -- It’s already back-to-school time for some students.

Students in the Avon, Clark Pleasant and Franklin Township districts are back in the classroom on Wednesday. Those are some of the districts using a "balanced calendar" schedule, which means there’s a shorter summer break, but longer breaks planned throughout the year.

In Avon, more than 9,400 students are back in school with about 115 bus drivers on the roads. Some of those drivers will be traveling in brand new buses for the first time. The district used grant money to add 21 propane buses to their fleet this year. School leaders say it’s an effort to reduce their carbon footprint.

With plenty of buses on the road again, school leaders also wanted to share a reminder for all drivers: There's a new law in effect that applies to most school buses. If a vehicle is 40 feet or longer, that driver has the right away in any roundabout.