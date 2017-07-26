× Sunny and warmer Wednesday, rain returns Thursday

Good Wednesday everyone! Temperatures are off to a refreshing start again, in the low to mid 60s! Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 80s and it will feel a little muggier as humidity increases.

Rain and storms return Thursday as a front slides into the area. You will want to keep the umbrellas handy.

A few severe storms are possible Thursday, with damaging winds the main threat.

A few showers linger Friday but the weekend is looking phenomenal! Sunny and cooler with highs near 80!