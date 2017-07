× Teen dead, seven injured after ride malfunctions at Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio. – One person is dead and seven others have been injured at the Ohio State Fair tonight after a ride malfunctioned.

It happened after 7:30 p.m. tonight.

The “Fireball” ride malfunctioned as people were riding it, according to FOX 28. One of the seats reportedly flew off as it was operating.

We will update this story as we receive more information.