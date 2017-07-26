× Teen dies after crash in Hancock County, 2 others injured

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind.– Officials say one teen was killed and two others were injured after a crash involving a truck and farm equipment.

The crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. at 900 North and 750 East in Hancock County.

The coroner identified the teen who was killed as Riley Settergren, who was preparing for his senior year this fall at Eastern Hancock High School. The other two injured in the crash are believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

Eastern Hancock Schools issued this statement: