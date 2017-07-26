× Thunderstorms return to central Indiana Wednesday night into Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Wednesday afternoon! We’ve enjoyed some sunshine today but high clouds have been moving back in. The dew points are up to the upper 60s and low 70s so it’s beginning to feel more tropical.

Tonight we’ll have a chance of storms in the late evening and early overnight hours, mainly out west and southwest. The chance of storms in Indy will increase after 2 a.m. Expect showers and thunderstorms for your Thursday morning commute. Scattered storms will be around Thursday afternoon too as a cold front approaches. Temperatures will be in the low 80s with high humidity. Storms may produce heavy rainfall with 0.50 to 1 inch of rain in stronger cells. Flash flooding may become a threat on Thursday.

Friday looks partly sunny with highs in the low 80s. The weekend looks fantastic with lows in the 50s and highs in the low 80s. The pattern will feature below-average temperatures for several days into early next week. –Danielle Dozier