Thundery, drenching downpours arrive late; Extended sunny spell coming soon

HUMIDITY SURGES

It is as if we left northern Michigan and landed in south Florida, tropical air has surged again spreading across Indiana. Not only could you see the haze (a product of the higher moisture contest) but you feel it. It’s sticky again.

STORMS LATE

The juicy air-mass will fuel locally heavy rainfall after 12 am as thunderstorms press east, southeast form Central Illinois. A spectacular lightning display is likely and the storms arriving between 2 and 3 am will deliver brief heavy rainfall and frequent cloud to ground lightning strikes. Severe storms are not expected but it could get a little bumpy.

Locally heavy rainfall is possible and a few areas could see high totals. Some standing water and lingering thunderstorms are possible for the Thursday morning commute.

REFRESHING CLOSE TO JULY

T His round of high humidity and thunderstorms will be much shorter than what we endured last week. A cold front will pass Friday afternoon and pave the way to a beautiful weekend.

Sunshine and milder temperatures are expected – possibly snapping a streak of 80-degree days that has reached 29 straight days. Beyond the weekend a steady warm up is coming and the opening days of August are to be sunny and heat to near 90-degrees next Wednesday.