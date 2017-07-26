Indianapolis mayor, Carrier Task Force announce plans to help hundreds of workers recently laid off

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Mayor Hogsett and local leaders with the Carrier Task Force outlined the implementation of programming designed to support workers and spur economic growth during a press conference on Wednesday.

Carrier originally planned to move all of their operations to Mexico, but President Donald Trump made a deal with the company, offering tax breaks and grants, convincing Carrier to keep some production and jobs in Indiana.

Last week 300 people were laid off and 300 more people are expected to be laid off, which is a big blow to the local economy and workforce.

Hogsett outlined two forms of assistance in his announcement.

The first is transition assistance. In an effort to support affected Carrier workers as they search for new employment, each worker can apply to receive $1,000 from the Mayor’s Carrier Fund. In order to claim the money, workers will first need to set up an account with IndyCareerHub.org.

Secondly, the city will offer special funds to companies who hire and retain displaced Carrier workers for at least one year. Companies wishing to partake in the program can apply with DevelopIndy.