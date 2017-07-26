× Winchester man accused of having sex with two 14-year-old girls, possessing child porn

WINCHESTER, Ind. – Police arrested a Winchester man on multiple felony charges within the past few weeks for allegedly having sex with two 14-year-old girls, possessing child porn, and attacking his father’s girlfriend.

Kacey Phenis, 18, is charged with six counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, strangulation, and possession of child porn.

According to court documents, Phenis began communicating online with an undercover cop who he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Phenis made arrangements to meet with the girl and have sex. During the investigation, police found nude pictures of a juvenile girl on his phone.

Police later learned that Phenis repeatedly had sex with a 14-year-old girl who he met at a party over a two-week span despite the fact that he knew she was underage.

Phenis is also accused of engaging in sexual acts with another 14-year-old girl.

Additionally, police say Phenis tried to choke his father’s girlfriend twice, and he pushed her to the ground.