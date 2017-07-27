Body of Indiana sailor killed in military plane crash returning home

MIDDLETOWN, Ind. — The body of a Navy sailor who was among 16 service members killed in a plane crash is returning to Indiana for funeral services.

Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ryan Lohrey, 30, died July 10 along with 15 Marines when their military refueling plane crashed in Mississippi.

His body is scheduled to arrive Thursday at Indianapolis International Airport around 5:45 p.m. with plans for people to line the procession starting at 7 p.m. A military funeral procession will then start at the Knightstown exit and travel through Lohrey’s hometown of Middletown before arriving at a New Castle funeral home.

Funeral services are set for Monday, July 31 at the Middletown Church of the Nazarene.

Lohrey was a football star and graduated from Shenandoah High School in 2005.

Lohrey’s grandmother says she and her family remain stunned by the sailor’s death, which came just over a month after the father of two got married.

“[He was] loved by all that knew him,” said Lohrey’s uncle. “He will be truly missed.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.