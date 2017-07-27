Celebrate National Chili Dog Day with this easy recipe

Chili Dog Bake
Yield: Serves 8 people
Ingredients
For the chili
  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1/2 cup onion, chopped
  • 2 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 15 ounces tomato sauce
  • 2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 Tablespoons chili powder
  • 2 teaspoons cumin
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 4 ounces Challenge cream cheese
For the hot dogs
  • 1 package puff pastry dough
  • 8 hot dogs
  • 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
Directions

For the chili
  1. Heat large sauce pan over medium high heat. Add olive oil and ground beef, breaking it up with a spatula. Cook until it’s no longer pink or about 10 minutes.
  2. Drain beef and return to pan.
  3. Stir in onion, garlic, tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, chili powder, cumin, salt, and pepper. Simmer for 15 minutes or until thickened.
  4. Stir in cream cheese.
For the hot dogs
  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit
  2. Cut the puff pastry sheet into 8 equal strips and wrap each hot dog in a strip.
  3. Place the hot dogs in a prepared baking dish and bake for 15 minutes.
  4. Remove from oven.
  5. Pour chili over hot dogs and add cheese on top (Optional: you can add more onions between the chili and cheese layer)
  6. Stick baking pan back in oven and cook for an additional 10 minutes and serve.

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen