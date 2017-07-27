Celebrate National Chili Dog Day with this easy recipe

Chili Dog Bake
Yield: Serves 8 people
Ingredients
For the chili
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1/2 cup onion, chopped
- 2 teaspoon minced garlic
- 15 ounces tomato sauce
- 2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 2 Tablespoons chili powder
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 4 ounces Challenge cream cheese
For the hot dogs
- 1 package puff pastry dough
- 8 hot dogs
- 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
Directions
For the chili
- Heat large sauce pan over medium high heat. Add olive oil and ground beef, breaking it up with a spatula. Cook until it’s no longer pink or about 10 minutes.
- Drain beef and return to pan.
- Stir in onion, garlic, tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, chili powder, cumin, salt, and pepper. Simmer for 15 minutes or until thickened.
- Stir in cream cheese.
For the hot dogs
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit
- Cut the puff pastry sheet into 8 equal strips and wrap each hot dog in a strip.
- Place the hot dogs in a prepared baking dish and bake for 15 minutes.
- Remove from oven.
- Pour chili over hot dogs and add cheese on top (Optional: you can add more onions between the chili and cheese layer)
- Stick baking pan back in oven and cook for an additional 10 minutes and serve.