Deep rut shreds tires for those traveling along I-70 in the Richmond area

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — Emergency repair work has been underway along I-70 in the Richmond area Thursday morning after several cars had their tires shredded after going over a deep rut along I-70 near the 154/155 mile marker.

According to Indiana State Police Sargent John Bowling, around 4-6 people found their tires had shredded as they were traveling over the interstate. Fortunately no one was injured in any of their incidents.

INDOT has been called to the area to do emergency repair work on the three-foot long rut in the interstate.

I-70 has been undergoing construction for the past 4 months near the Richmond area and that work will continue till late this year.