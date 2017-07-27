Downpours will depart then refreshing change for final weekend of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TROPICAL DOWNPOURS

scatted showers at times were blinding Thursday afternoon and evening. These drenching, Floridan-like downpours are fueled by high levels of humidity that are more typical of Florida. Rain has been locally heavy but also very hit and miss. Any showers and downpours will diminish this evening.

COLD FRONT COMING

The wind shift Thursday night will be the sign of a change in the atmosphere but be patient, it will evolve rather slowly. Drier and much more comfortable air will slowly take hold on northeast winds Friday. The humidity will pull pack and eventually ease completely by Friday night. With a shower to two still in the forecast along with haze/fog and drizzle, Friday's weather picture will be an improving one.

You will really feel the change waking up early Saturday morning to area-wide temperatures in fifties!

SUNNY SPELL ON THE WAY

We have had our share of rainfall this summer - 12.61" since June first and the 11th wettest summer to date on record. Starting this weekend we are looking at a stretch of possibly six straight days of sunshine and dry conditions. July ends mild but we will heat up again next week under August sunshine and near 90-degrees next Wednesday.