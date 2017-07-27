× Fire Ball ride won’t be at Indiana State Fair after fatal Ohio malfunction

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– After one person was killed and several more were injured Wednesday during a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair, Indiana State Fair officials announced the ride will not be here this year.

Tragedy struck around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday at the popular fair in Columbus. The Fire Ball, which consists of at least six rows of seats that spin around 40 feet above the ground as the entire structure moves like a pendulum, broke apart while it was in motion.

One person was killed and seven others were injured, two of whom are in critical condition. The Ohio State Fair is expected to reopen Thursday, but the rides will remain closed.

In light of the tragic incident, the Indiana State Fair announced they will not operate the same ride next month.

The Indiana State Fair said it will operate 53 other rides as normal.