× Greenwood to celebrate completion of Smith Valley/Yorktown Roundabout just in time for school year

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Greenwood City officials, business leaders and community members are celebrating the completion of the city’s Smith Valley/Yorktown Roundabout project, a nearly $1 million endeavor that is the city’s third roundabout. Construction on the roundabout started May 2017 and will reopen to traffic on time, ready for back to school traffic, including the grand opening of the nearby Greenwood Middle School.

Major highlights of the project include:

Timing the roundabout construction project over school summer break reduced the traffic volume in the area, allowed complete closure of the project and increased the safety of the crews.

The new roundabout will improve traffic capacity along Smith Valley Road and improve safety for vehicles turning from the adjacent residential areas.

A new pedestrian crossing for Smith Valley Road while the old intersection did not have a safe means to cross.

A ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the roundabout opening will take place Friday at 3:00 p.m. with various city dignitaries and Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers in attendance.