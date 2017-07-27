× Indiana health officials investigate increase in whooping cough cases

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials investigating a surge in whooping cough cases are urging Hoosiers to take precautions to avoid the highly contagious bacterial infection.

The Indiana State Department of Health said Thursday that it’s confirmed 136 cases of whooping cough, or pertussis, during the first half of 2017. That’s more than double the 66 cases recorded during the same period last year.

While pertussis can be treated with antibiotics, it can be prevented with two safe and effective vaccines: DTaP for children under 7 years old and Tdap for children and adults over 10 years old.

Pertussis immunity begins to decrease over time, but adding a pertussis booster dose to the routine vaccination schedule for children 11 to 12 years old can provide further protection.

Women are urged to get one dose of Tdap during each pregnancy to protect infants before they can be vaccinated. In addition, fathers, grandparents and anyone caring for young children should make sure they are fully immunized against pertussis to prevent spreading this illness.

“Pertussis is very contagious and can cause serious complications, especially in young infants,” said State Health Commissioner Jerome Adams, M.D., M.P.H. “I urge Hoosiers to protect themselves and their families by getting vaccinated and following good cough etiquette and handwashing practices.”

Whooping cough is usually spread by coughing or sneezing. It causes a severe cough that can last for months.