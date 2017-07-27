× Man tells police he was high on meth when he led deputies on a chase & was shot

SHELBY COUNTY, IND. – The man at the center of a police involved shooting is facing criminal charges.

“Criminal recklessness charges stem from the allegations that he drove towards the deputies and he stopped when they started shooting,” said Shelby County Prosecutor Brad Landwerlen.

26-year-old Jordan Smith is facing a long list of criminal charges after officials say he led Shelby County sheriff deputies on a high speed chase in a stolen car.

“According to him…he was extremely high at the time of the arrest,” said Prosecutor Landwerlen.

Smith was later shot by Shelby County sheriff deputies after officials say he drove towards those deputies at high speeds.

“They thought he was going to hit one of those deputies or that vehicle. That was why they started shooting and why he stopped backing up towards them,” said Prosecutor Landwerlen.

Officials tell us Smith admitted to fleeing from police, taking drugs, and attempting to drive away from officers when they cornered him.

“Mr. Smith indicated that he apologized for his actions that night, that he understood why the officers did shoot him,” said Prosecutor Landwerlen.

This is not the first time officials say Smith has fled from police. Back in 2014, police say Smith tried to set his girlfriends car on fire. According to police he then led IMPD officers on a chase and later crashed. Investigators tell us his previous record will be a factor in this current investigation.

“The question is was it reasonable to use deadly force at that point under the law was it reasonable to believe that your life or someone else life was in danger,” said Prosecutor Landwerlen.

ISP is still reviewing the police involved shooting. Investigators say more charges could be filed.