Mayor Hogsett, IMPD chief announce new partnership to reduce violence through data, intel policing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – During a press conference to announce Indianapolis’ participation in the National Public Safety Partnership, IMPD Chief Bryan Roach said he’s never been more excited about the city’s approach to violence.

Roach joined Mayor Joe Hogsett and United States Attorney Josh Minkler on Thursday morning to announce the new partnership.

Hogsett said the purpose of the partnership is to build on national best practices to develop innovative local strategies, allowing IMPD to better utilize data-driven decision making and curb violent crime.

“With this partnership we’re ensuring IMPD is equipped with the tools necessary to address the tasks at hand,” Hogsett said.

Through the DOJ’s partnership, IMPD will receive technical and on-site assistance to enhance data collection and integration, strengthening efforts to combat violent crime in an effective, efficient and researched based approach.

“This will allow us to take that next step to make Indianapolis stand out from other cities,” Roach said.