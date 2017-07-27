× Meet the new homeowners of FOX59’s Habitat house

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Meet the homeowners of FOX59’s 2017 Habitat house, Gustavo Espitia and Araceli Hernandez! Gustavo and Araceli have two young children, 2-year-old Oliver Espitia-Hernandez and 3-month-old Luna Aylen Espitia-Hernandez .

Gustavo moved from Mexico to Tennessee more than five years ago. He lived there for two years, then moved from city to city, and that’s when he met Araceli. They dated for a while and decided to live together. After one year in Tennessee, Gustavo says he couldn’t find a stable job. But then they were give the opportunity to move to Indiana.

“We found stability of a job and a place to live, but I do not want to keep paying for a place which is never going to be ours; we want a own home where we can provide a secure, stable, and comfortable place for our children,” Gustavo said. “With Habitat, we will not only buy a house, we will have the knowledge on how to keep it ourselves, building our home with the help of other families that have the same dream that we have, and also help them achieve it, and during the process, we can make new friends.”

For nearly a decade FOX59 has teamed up with Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity to help build a habitat house for a deserving family. This year’s annual habitat build will take place in the FOX59 parking lot on the morning of Friday, July 28.