Police investigating triple shooting on north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a triple shooting on the city’s north side.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of 38th St. and Kessler Blvd. shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police confirm that one person is in critical condition as a result of the incident.

IMPD also says one person has been shot in the eye and one suffered a graze wound.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.