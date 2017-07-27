× Rain and storms around today, shot of cooler air for the weekend!

Areas of rain and storms are dotting the area this morning, under mostly cloudy to hazy skies. It is a warmer start this morning and the mugginess is holding too. We will be with rain chances at times today but some dry time will mix in too! Keep the umbrella handy, as rain chances will linger through early Friday afternoon. The severe threat is VERY weak (marginal: see below) but some storms could produce heavy rainfall totals in spots and lightning is always a threat. With rain and added clouds in the mix today, highs should only reach the lower 80’s.

Rain will begin to taper by early Friday afternoon, as the cold front clears the state from north to south. A large, cooler high from the north (stable air) will drop in Friday night and reinforce some of the cooler air from earlier this week. The result will be a phenomenal Saturday and Sunday, with perhaps a hint of autumn in the air! Along with the cool shot of air…a very long dry stretch of weather through next week!!! Check out the extended forecast: