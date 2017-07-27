CASTLETON, Ind. -- It may feel like summer just started, but many families are already getting their kids up and ready for school. From the classroom to the dorm, Sherman is showing how students can rule their school in style.
Rule your back to school style
-
Teachers need cool tools to rule the classroom this fall
-
Getting organized to go back to school
-
“Phantom of the Opera” at Carmel High School
-
Rule Your School: school uniforms
-
Tech for high school students
-
-
Living Well: Fast and easy breakfasts
-
Stormtrooper costume prompts evacuation of Wisconsin high school
-
AT&T Tech for college students
-
Rule Your School: Back-to-School Lunchbox Lessons
-
Private Christian school in Bloomington at center of nationwide LGBT voucher debate
-
-
Indiana Senate OKs bill that would have governor appoint state superintendent
-
Advocates pushing for ‘tough conversations’ after Kokomo after-school worker fired
-
NCAA suspends Rick Pitino for 5 games, Louisville on probation for prostitute scandal