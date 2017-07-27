Rule Your School: After School and Athlete Snacks

Grammy Kim’s Special Super Power Snack Mix

1 ½ cups Kroger Toasted O’s cereal

2 cups Kroger Frosted Shredded Wheat cereal (or 1 ½ cups Kellogg’s Lil’ Bites Frosted Mini Wheats)

1 cup Kroger Oat Squares cereal

1 cup whole grain goldfish crackers (traditional yellow)

1 cup whole grain pretzel goldfish crackers

1 – 2 cups Kroger Honey Roasted Peanuts

1 ½ – 2 cups Kroger raisins

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Store in tightly covered container or zippered plastic bags. Can easily be frozen. Makes about 9 – 10 cups snack mix. (18 to 20 servings of ½-cup each)

Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Kim’s Cherry Almond Oatmeal Energy Bites

½ – ¾ cup dried cherries, coarsely chopped

2/3 cup Kroger Almonds

½ cup Kroger Creamy Almond Butter

1 cup Kroger oats (quick-cooking or old-fashioned)

1 – 1 ½ teaspoons Kroger Almond Extract

1 – 2 tablespoons honey

In a food processor bowl, combine dried cherries and almonds just until they appear crumbly but not too fine. Add almond butter, oats, extract and honey and pulse several times until mixture is completely blended and comes together. ***Add more of an ingredient to make them drier or stickier (so it’ll be easier to make balls/bites. Form into 1-inch balls with hands, or use a large 1 ½ – 2 tablespoon size cookie scoop. Place in container and refrigerate at least 30 minutes to allow them to harden. (You can even refrigerate BEFORE making bites/balls so mixture will be easier to work with). They can be kept at room temperature or refrigerated.

Makes roughly 20 bites.

Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD