× Sherman Minton Bridge closures to affect Indiana drivers this weekend

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind.—The Indiana Department of Transportation will begin making repairs along the lower deck of the Sherman Minton Bridge beginning Sunday night, weather permitting. Those repairs will require overnight lane closures of eastbound Interstate 64 from Indiana’s approach.

Two eastbound lanes of I-64 close at the Indiana bridge approach at mile marker 123.7 (at the overpass of Spring Street) beginning at 8 p.m. One eastbound lane will remain open to traffic.

At 5 a.m., one of I-64’s eastbound lanes will reopen.

At 6 a.m., all lane restrictions will be lifted.

I-64 nighttime lane closures are scheduled to continue Monday through Thursday nights through August 18. In cases of rains, restrictions may extend to Friday nights.

