Southport police officer shot in Homecroft; 2 suspects in custody

HOMECROFT, Ind.– A Southport Police Department officer was taken to the hospital Thursday after being shot.

The incident occurred in Homecroft just after 2 p.m. Thursday near Maynard Drive and Madison Avenue.

The officer was taken to Eskenazi Health in unknown condition.

Two suspects are in custody, according to police. One suspect was still in a car and it was initially unclear if the car was fleeing.

This story is developing.