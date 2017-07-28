Gun fire erupts near Indianapolis church hours after neighborhood crime watch meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIIS, Ind. – Church leaders, residents and police officers in IMPD’s Northwest District gathered Thursday night to come together and create a neighborhood crime watch and hours after that meeting three men were shot in a truck while driving in front of the church.

“That shooting for me reaffirms the need for our crime watch group to get started, to be in full force because innocent people are being victimized,” Purpose of Life Ministries Senior Pastor and Concerned Clergy President David Green Sr. said. “Stray bullets could have hit almost anybody so that’s why we’re really concerned about our community and safety of innocent people.”

The shooting happened just after 11:00 Thursday night on Kessler Boulevard North Drive near I-65. The three victims were heading north on Kessler Blvd. when police say another vehicle started firing at them.

“This is a busy corridor, because the interstate is here anybody could have been wounded just last night,” Green said.

Green said this is the type of crime he hopes a neighborhood crime watch can curb in his neighborhood.

“There’s so many people that don’t have hope and so they don’t think about life,” Green said. “They don’t feel like they are going to live so they don’t value the life of other people and that’s a part of the problem we are facing in our society today.”

IMPD has made no arrest in the shooting and anyone with information that could help solve the case is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 262-TIPS.