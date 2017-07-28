Indiana Pacers unveil brand new uniform design

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indiana Pacers unveiled their new uniforms Friday night.

“In Indiana, basketball is more than a pastime. It’s part of everything we do. We don’t just “play” basketball. We live it. #WeGrowBasketballHere Introducing the new look of Pacers basketball,” the team said in a tweet.

“It’s a great new look for the new look Pacers,” said Lance Stephenson. “They fit great, they look great. I think fans are really going to like them. I like them so much I’m going to buy my own jersey.”

A new Pacers look with Nike innovation.#WeGrowBasketballHere pic.twitter.com/2caf1Hqeb7 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 28, 2017

The Pacers say the new “dimensional farmland” design represents the rising sun shining on Indiana’s farmlands.