Muncie Community Schools hire nearly 40 teachers one week before classes resume

MUNCIE, Ind--Just one week before students are set to enter classrooms Muncie Community Schools solidified their teaching roster with a broad stroke. On Wednesday MCS hired 40 new staffers, 36 of whom are teachers.

“Actually right now as I sit here today we are in a better place than we were in the last two years,” Superintendent Steven Baule said.

Previously more than 100 teachers had either quit or retired heading into this school year.

Baule says since April the district added roughly 90 teachers to fill the positions. Currently Baule says the district is only 3 hires away from being fully staffed.

“The teachers that we have coming in, whether they’re new teachers or veterans with 20-25 years of experience, they know what they’re coming into and they’re here because they want to work with our kids and want to make sure our kids get the best option they possibly can,” he said

Despite acknowledging the necessity of the new hires, the head of the Muncie’s Teacher’s Association says she’s concerned that so many were hired so close to the start of classes.

“It is a complicated issue; it is a very complex issue. Teachers just don’t show up on the first day, get a bunch of kids and education happens. Teachers work all summer,” Pat Kennedy said.

Kennedy said only giving the newly hired teachers a week to prepare for the school year is not nearly enough time. Particularly for 13 of the Wednesdays hires who are newly certified.

“It’s not only going to be difficult on the brand new teachers, we have teachers who are returning to the school system where maybe it’s one teacher out of four and they have three new teammates in a grade level. How are they going to work together? When are they going to have time to work together? “she said.

Superintendent Baule said he has nothing but confidence that the teachers will be prepared.

“Principals don’t give me candidates they feel aren’t ready to go in front of kids. I don’t hire people that I feel aren’t ready to go in front of kids. We have curriculum maps in place, our curriculum directors at the elementary and secondary level are very clear to make sure they have the supports they need. They meet with the principals and they make sure they’re ready for where they need to go,” He said.

Students return to Muncie Schools August 1st.