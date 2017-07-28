× President Trump selects John Kelly as replacement for White House chief of staff Reince Priebus

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has selected John Kelly as his new White House chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus.

“I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American….” Trump tweeted. “…and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration.”

