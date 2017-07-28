President Trump selects John Kelly as replacement for White House chief of staff Reince Priebus

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the beginning of a meeting with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and other government cyber security experts in the Roosevelt Room at the White House January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has selected John Kelly as his new White House chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus.

“I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American….” Trump tweeted. “…and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.