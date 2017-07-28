No matter the age, kids want to put their best face forward as they head back to the classroom. Merle Norman shared age appropriate tips so kids can rule their school.
Rule Your School: Makeup 101
-
Rule Your School: school uniforms
-
Rule your back to school style
-
Advocates pushing for ‘tough conversations’ after Kokomo after-school worker fired
-
Tech for high school students
-
Keeping kids healthy as they head back to school
-
-
Teachers need cool tools to rule the classroom this fall
-
Free lunch available for kids, teens through July 21 from Avon Community School Corporation
-
Two new Indiana laws aim to help former foster children
-
Report says despite efforts, bullying continues
-
App can help keep children from overusing technology
-
-
Stephen Furst, actor who played Flounder in ‘Animal House,’ dies at 63
-
Keeping kids safe around water
-
Tennessee passes bill offering free community college for adults over 24