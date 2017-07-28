Spotty morning rain and fog, followed by a gorgeous weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Friday! We have a long sunny stretch of gorgeous weather starting this weekend. Low humidity and highs near 80º will be the rule this weekend! Our mornings will be crisp and refreshing with temperatures in the upper 50s.

This morning some fog has developed, reducing visibility to under a mile in a few locations. Spotty showers are possible until noon as a system continues to move out of the area.

By the lunch hour our skies will be clearing out, giving way to a beautiful evening. Drier air settles in today lowering humidity through the weekend.

High pressure will be the dominant feature in our weather during the upcoming week, providing sunny skies and dry conditions. Our next front arrives Thursday returning rain and storms to the state.